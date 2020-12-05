HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Todd — M, 2, pit bull mix, friendly, loves people, active, picky about other dogs

Sasha — F, 4, German shepherd mix, loves people, active

Cats

Aileen — F, 15, medium-haired grey tabby, needs canned food, sweet senior

Rabbits

Lolly — F, 3, mini lop bunny, gray and white

14 kittens

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Dogs

Indigo — F, 9-month, American pit bull terrier mix

Archie — M, 9-month, border collie mix

7 Cats

30 Kittens

24 Rats

Website: whitmanpets.org

