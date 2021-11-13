HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Dog

Miss Piggy, F, 4, pit bull mix

Bronco, M, 1, small breed mix

Scream, F, 9, shih tzu mix

Argos, M, 5, Kelpie mix

No available cats

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. by appointment Wednesday through Saturday. Closes Sunday through Tuesday.

Dog

Styx, M, 2, pit bull terrier mix

Rosco, M, 7, pit bull terrier mix

Sadie, F, 5, boxer/Australian cattle dog

14 Cats

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

