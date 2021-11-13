HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Dog
Miss Piggy, F, 4, pit bull mix
Bronco, M, 1, small breed mix
Scream, F, 9, shih tzu mix
Argos, M, 5, Kelpie mix
No available cats
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. by appointment Wednesday through Saturday. Closes Sunday through Tuesday.
Dog
Styx, M, 2, pit bull terrier mix
Rosco, M, 7, pit bull terrier mix
Sadie, F, 5, boxer/Australian cattle dog
14 Cats
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org