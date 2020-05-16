Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse and Whitman County Humane Society will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
No available dogs at this time
Cats
Tippy — F, 10, long haired orange tabby
Gooseberry — M, 1, long haired brown tabby
3 kittens
5 hamsters
Website: www.humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Velma — F, 2, Cattle Dog/Labrador/Pitbull mix
Pippin — M, 2, Border Collie/Lab
Website: whitmanpets.org/adopt