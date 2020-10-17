HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Calypso — F, 5, boxer, one eye, not OK with other animals

Gus — M, 4, great pyrenees, super sweet, does well around other dogs, tends to chase cats, loves the outdoors

Eden — F, 4, great pyrenees, super sweet, does well around other dogs and cats, loves the outdoors

Cats

Ruth — F, 2, short-haired calico, talkative and loves to hang out with humans

Ginger and Boots — M, 5-mo., pair of brothers, both orange tabbies, very sweet

7 kittens

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Dogs

Scout — F, 11-mo., labrador retriever mix

Cosmo — M, 3, Australian cattle dog/husky mix

2 cats; 5 kittens

Website: whitmanpets.org

Tags

Recommended for you