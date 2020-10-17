HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Calypso — F, 5, boxer, one eye, not OK with other animals
Gus — M, 4, great pyrenees, super sweet, does well around other dogs, tends to chase cats, loves the outdoors
Eden — F, 4, great pyrenees, super sweet, does well around other dogs and cats, loves the outdoors
Cats
Ruth — F, 2, short-haired calico, talkative and loves to hang out with humans
Ginger and Boots — M, 5-mo., pair of brothers, both orange tabbies, very sweet
7 kittens
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Scout — F, 11-mo., labrador retriever mix
Cosmo — M, 3, Australian cattle dog/husky mix
2 cats; 5 kittens
Website: whitmanpets.org