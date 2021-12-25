HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Dogs
Miss Piggy, F, 4, pit bull mix
Hank, M, 5, American bulldog
Buddy, M, 1, pit bull mix
No cats
2 male rabbits
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Road , (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. by appointment Wednesday through Saturday. Closes Sunday through Tuesday.
Dogs
Laikia, F, 1, Siberian husky mix
Cream, F, 2, terrier/American pit bull mix
Styx, M, 2, Terrier/American pit bull mix
Addy, F, 6, Catahoula Leopard dog/mix
15 cats
3 small rats
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org