HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Dogs

Miss Piggy, F, 4, pit bull mix

Hank, M, 5, American bulldog

Buddy, M, 1, pit bull mix

No cats

2 male rabbits

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Road , (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. by appointment Wednesday through Saturday. Closes Sunday through Tuesday.

Dogs

Laikia, F, 1, Siberian husky mix

Cream, F, 2, terrier/American pit bull mix

Styx, M, 2, Terrier/American pit bull mix

Addy, F, 6, Catahoula Leopard dog/mix

15 cats

3 small rats

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

Tags

