HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Dog
Miss Piggy, F, 4, pitbull mix
Viktor Krum, M, 1, hound mix
Odin, M, 3, lab/hound mix
Cats
No available cats
Rabbits
Phineas and Ferb, M, 1, about 9 pounds
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. by appointment Wednesday through Saturday. Closes Sunday through Tuesday.
Dog
Styx, M, 2, pit bull/terrier mix
Rosco, M, 7, pit bull/terrier mix
Sadie, F, 5, boxer/Australian cattle dog
Cream, F, 2, terrier/American pit bull mix
Cats
There are 15 cats available.
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org