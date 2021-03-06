HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Bullet, — M, 3, black lab mix, best dog ever
Zippy — 1, boxer mix, recovering from hip surgery, active, loves people
Cats
Locket — F, 2, long-haired tabby, shy
Don Juan — M, 2, short-haired tabby, loves people
1 Rabbit
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org