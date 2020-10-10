HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Calypso — F, 5, boxer, one eye, not OK with other animals
Cats
Delores — F, 6, long-haired, black, has sensitive stomach, does not like other animals
Ginger and Boots — M, 5-mo., pair of brothers, both orange tabbies, very sweet
4 kittens
Website: humanesociety ofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
3 cats; 9 kittens
Website: whitmanpets.org