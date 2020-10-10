HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Calypso — F, 5, boxer, one eye, not OK with other animals

Cats

Delores — F, 6, long-haired, black, has sensitive stomach, does not like other animals

Ginger and Boots — M, 5-mo., pair of brothers, both orange tabbies, very sweet

4 kittens

Website: humanesociety ofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

3 cats; 9 kittens

Website: whitmanpets.org

