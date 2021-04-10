HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal.

Dogs

Copper — M, 3, 75-pound hound mix, friendly, active, cannot live with cats

Roxie — F, 5, 30-pound mixed breed, has lived with cats, outgoing

Cats

Sunbeam — F, 10, short-haired brown tabby

Sergio — M, 2, short-haired black, loves people

Floss — F, 8 mos., short-haired tabby with white, sweet and shy

One female rabbit

Two male rats

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org.

