WHITMAN COUNTYHUMANE SOCIETY

By appointment only. Call (509) 332-3422.

Dogs

Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix

Addy, F, 6, Catahoula leopard

Queen, F, 1, coonhound, treeing walker mix

Oso, M, 2, German shepherd mix

Daffodil, F, 7 mo., retriever, labrador mix

26 cats, 1 gecko, 1 turtle

Website: whitmanpets.org

HUMANE SOCIETYOF THE PALOUSE

By appointment only. Call (208) 883-1166.

Dogs

George, M, 4, chihuahua/Pomeranian mix

Elvira, F, 2, black lab

Kermit, M, 2, husky mix

9 cats

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

