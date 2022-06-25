WHITMAN COUNTYHUMANE SOCIETY
By appointment only. Call (509) 332-3422.
Dogs
Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Addy, F, 6, Catahoula leopard
Queen, F, 1, coonhound, treeing walker mix
Oso, M, 2, German shepherd mix
Daffodil, F, 7 mo., retriever, labrador mix
26 cats, 1 gecko, 1 turtle
Website: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETYOF THE PALOUSE
By appointment only. Call (208) 883-1166.
Dogs
George, M, 4, chihuahua/Pomeranian mix
Elvira, F, 2, black lab
Kermit, M, 2, husky mix
9 cats
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org