HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse Society will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Cats

Reuben — M, 4, long-haired orange and white, very friendly

8 kittens

Website: www.humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Dogs

Pippin — M, 2, neutered border collie/lab, must be only pet

4 cats, 20 kittens, 1 bearded dragon, 1 parakeet

Website: whitmanpets.org/adopt

