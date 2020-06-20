HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse Society will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Cats
Reuben — M, 4, long-haired orange and white, very friendly
8 kittens
Website: www.humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Pippin — M, 2, neutered border collie/lab, must be only pet
4 cats, 20 kittens, 1 bearded dragon, 1 parakeet
Website: whitmanpets.org/adopt