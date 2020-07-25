HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse Society will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Sadie — F, 3, old blue tick hound, has lived with other dogs and cats. Not ok with livestock and farm animals
Spudnik — M, 10, mini-poodle mix, 10 pounds, very sweet, loves people and would do best in a home where he wouldn’t be left alone much
Cats
Ramona — F, 6, short-haired black cat who loves to talk, seems to dislike other cats
12 kittens, 3 hamsters
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Pippin — M, 2, neutered border collie/lab (must be only pet)
Rocket — M, 8 months, neutered male coonhound/lab mix
Lunara — F, 6 months, spayed border collie/heeler mix
8 cats, 11 kittens, 4 spayed female rats
Website: whitmanpets.org