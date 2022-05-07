WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter Hours: Appointment only, call (509) 332-3422 to set up an appointment.

Dogs

Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix

Addy, F, 6, Catahoula leopard

Trixie, F, 12, German shepard mix

Queen, F, 1, coonhound, treeing walker mix

3 cats

Website: whitmanpets.org

HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Shelter Hours: Appointment only, call (208) 883-1166 to set up an appointment.

Dogs

Elvira, F, 2, black Lab mix

Meringue, F, 8, pit bull mix

Beckett, M, 5, pit bull mix

3 cats

1 female rat

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

