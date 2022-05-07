WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: Appointment only, call (509) 332-3422 to set up an appointment.
Dogs
Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Addy, F, 6, Catahoula leopard
Trixie, F, 12, German shepard mix
Queen, F, 1, coonhound, treeing walker mix
3 cats
Website: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Shelter Hours: Appointment only, call (208) 883-1166 to set up an appointment.
Dogs
Elvira, F, 2, black Lab mix
Meringue, F, 8, pit bull mix
Beckett, M, 5, pit bull mix
3 cats
1 female rat
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org