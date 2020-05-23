Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse and Whitman County Humane Society will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

No available dogs at this time

Cats

Tippy — F, 10, long haired orange tabby

Beethoven — M, 5, short haired tabby

2 kittens , 2 hamsters

Website: www.humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Dogs

Manny — M, 5, Shepherd mix

Pippin — M, 2, Border Collie/Lab

3 cats, 1 bird, 1 rabbit, 1 lizard

Website: whitmanpets.org/adopt

Tags

Recommended for you