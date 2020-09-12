HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Dublin — M, 4-months, mixed breed, very friendly, OK with other dogs, should be about 50 pounds when grown
Cats
Stella — F, 3, short-haired grey tabby, friendly and cuddly
Ruth — F, 2, short-haired calico, talkative and likes to be petted
4 kittens; 1 male hamster
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Rocket — M, 8-month neutered coonhound/lab mix
Lucy — F, 10-month rhodesian ridgeback mix, will be spayed prior to adoption
6 cats; 12 kittens
Website: whtimanpets.org