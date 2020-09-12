HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Dublin — M, 4-months, mixed breed, very friendly, OK with other dogs, should be about 50 pounds when grown

Cats

Stella — F, 3, short-haired grey tabby, friendly and cuddly

Ruth — F, 2, short-haired calico, talkative and likes to be petted

4 kittens; 1 male hamster

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Dogs

Rocket — M, 8-month neutered coonhound/lab mix

Lucy — F, 10-month rhodesian ridgeback mix, will be spayed prior to adoption

6 cats; 12 kittens

Website: whtimanpets.org

