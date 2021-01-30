HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Todd — M, 3, pit bull mix, friendly, loves people, active, picky about other dogs
Cats
Butterball — M, 8, short-haired orange tabby, loves chin scratches
Mac — F, 3, medium haired gray tabby, sweet, loves to be petted
Kenya — F, 5, Siamese with a little orange, shy but sweet
7 kittens
Rabbits
Lolly — F, 3, mini lop bunny, gray and white
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Website: whitmanpets.org