HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Todd — M, 3, pit bull mix, friendly, loves people, active, picky about other dogs

Cats

Butterball — M, 8, short-haired orange tabby, loves chin scratches

Mac — F, 3, medium haired gray tabby, sweet, loves to be petted

Kenya — F, 5, Siamese with a little orange, shy but sweet

7 kittens

Rabbits

Lolly — F, 3, mini lop bunny, gray and white

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Website: whitmanpets.org

