HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal, and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Othello — M, 3, boxer mix, energetic, would do best in active household
Mercedes — F, 2, Lab mix, active, loves to play
Todd — M, 2, pit bull mix, friendly, loves people, active
14 kittens
Cats
Aileen — F, 5, short-haired brown tabby, skittish at first but warms up quickly
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Indigo — F, 9-month, American pit bull terrier mix
Champagne — F, 2, Lab mix
Cody — German shepherd/rottweiler mix
5 cats; 18 kittens
Website: whitmanpets.org