HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal, and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Othello — M, 3, boxer mix, energetic, would do best in active household

Mercedes — F, 2, Lab mix, active, loves to play

Todd — M, 2, pit bull mix, friendly, loves people, active

14 kittens

Cats

Aileen — F, 5, short-haired brown tabby, skittish at first but warms up quickly

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Dogs

Indigo — F, 9-month, American pit bull terrier mix

Champagne — F, 2, Lab mix

Cody — German shepherd/rottweiler mix

5 cats; 18 kittens

Website: whitmanpets.org

