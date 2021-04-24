WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.

Dogs

Henry - M, 5, Anatolian Shepherd

Pinna - F, 1, German Shepherd

Tassel - M, 1, pit mix.

Junie B Jones - F, 1, German Shepherd

5 rats

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Copper - M, 3, 75 pounds, hound mix

Brenda, F, 1 year old brindle lab mix

Cats

Sunbeam - F, 10, short-haired brown tabby

Peewee - F, 4, short-haired calico

A bonded pair of male rats

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

