HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Nessie — F, 2, lab mix, very sweet girl who enjoys meeting people

Achilles — M, 3, golden retriever, pit bull mix, can be a little shy but very friendly once he is comfortable

Cats

Ramona — F, 6, short-haired black cat who loves to talk, seems to dislike other cats

12 kittens

3 male hamsters

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Dogs

Pippin — M, 2, neutered border collie/lab (must be only pet)

Rocket — M, 8 months, neutered coonhound/lab mix

8 cats

24 kittens

Website: whitmanpets.org

