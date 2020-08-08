HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Nessie — F, 2, lab mix, very sweet girl who enjoys meeting people
Achilles — M, 3, golden retriever, pit bull mix, can be a little shy but very friendly once he is comfortable
Cats
Ramona — F, 6, short-haired black cat who loves to talk, seems to dislike other cats
12 kittens
3 male hamsters
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Pippin — M, 2, neutered border collie/lab (must be only pet)
Rocket — M, 8 months, neutered coonhound/lab mix
8 cats
24 kittens
Website: whitmanpets.org