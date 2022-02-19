WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Dogs

Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix

Addy, F, 6, Catahoula leopard mix

Rumble, M, 2, German shepard mix

7 cats

Website: whitmanpets.org

HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse continues with partial openings from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Other times by appointment.

Dogs

Sherman, M, 1, shepherd mix

Koda, M, 4 mo., shepherd mix

Kenai, M, 4 mo., shepherd mix

Porter, M, 2-3, pit bull mix

2 cats, 2 rabbits

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

