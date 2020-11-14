HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Gus — M, 4, great Pyrenees, sweet, does well with dogs, chases cats, loves outdoors

Othello — M, 3, boxer mix, energetic, would do best in active household

Seagull — M, 2, call the humane society at (208) 883-1166 for more information

6 kittens

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Dogs

Indigo — F, 9-month, American pit bull terrier mix,

1 cat; 25 kittens

Website: whitmanpets.org

