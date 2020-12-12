HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Todd — M, 2, pit bull mix, friendly, loves people, active, picky about other dogs

Sasha — F, 4, German shepherd mix, loves people, active

Cats

Aileen — F, 15, medium-haired gray tabby, needs canned food, sweet senior

14 kittens of all colors

Rabbits

Lolly — F, 3, mini lop bunny, gray and white

Rats

Scout and Jem, M, 8-weeks

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Dogs

Indigo — F, 9-month, American pit bull terrier mix

Archie — M, 9-month, border collie mix

3 Cats; 22 Kittens; 23 Rats

Website: whitmanpets.org

