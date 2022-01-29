WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Dogs
Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Styx, M, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Duchess Snoozer, F, 3 mo., terrier, pit bull mix
Addy, F, 6, Catahoula Leopard mix
Chaos, M, 4, Terrier, pit bull mix
Keeta, F, 3 mo., Akita, Australian Shepherd
3 cats, 2 rats
Website: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse continues with partial openings from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Other times by appointment.
Dogs
Ms Piggy, F, 3-4, pit bull mix
Argos, M, 5, Kelpie mix
Porter, M, 2-3, pit bull mix
4 kittens
2 rabbits
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org