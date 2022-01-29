WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Dogs

Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix

Styx, M, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix

Duchess Snoozer, F, 3 mo., terrier, pit bull mix

Addy, F, 6, Catahoula Leopard mix

Chaos, M, 4, Terrier, pit bull mix

Keeta, F, 3 mo., Akita, Australian Shepherd

3 cats, 2 rats

Website: whitmanpets.org

HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse continues with partial openings from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Other times by appointment.

Dogs

Ms Piggy, F, 3-4, pit bull mix

Argos, M, 5, Kelpie mix

Porter, M, 2-3, pit bull mix

4 kittens

2 rabbits

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

Tags

Recommended for you