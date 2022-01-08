HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Hank, M, 5, American bulldog mix

Arnold, M, 2, pit bull mix

Argos, M, 5, kelpie mix

2 male rabbits

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Dogs

Cream, F, 2, terrier/American pit bull mix

Styx, M, 2, terrier/American pit bull mix

Princess Squish, F, 3 mo., terrier/ pit bull mix

Prince Pudge, M, 3 mo., terrier/pit bull mix

Laikia, F, 1, Siberian husky/mix

10 Cats, 3 Rats

Website: whitmanpets.org

