HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Dogs

Maestro, M, 1, husky mix

Cats

Narcissa, F, 2, short-haired torbie point

4 kittens

Rats

3 male rats about 2 years old

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.

Dog

Mowgli, M, 4, Terrier, American pit bull mix

Kaydo, M, 2, Terrier, American Staffordshire mix

Nova, F, 1, Terrier, American Staffordshire mix

Bigglesbottom, M, 10 mo., German Shepherd mix

Jeremy, M, 10, Dachshund mix

Cats

There are 17 cats/kittens available

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

