HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Dogs
Maestro, M, 1, husky mix
Cats
Narcissa, F, 2, short-haired torbie point
4 kittens
Rats
3 male rats about 2 years old
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.
Dog
Mowgli, M, 4, Terrier, American pit bull mix
Kaydo, M, 2, Terrier, American Staffordshire mix
Nova, F, 1, Terrier, American Staffordshire mix
Bigglesbottom, M, 10 mo., German Shepherd mix
Jeremy, M, 10, Dachshund mix
Cats
There are 17 cats/kittens available
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org