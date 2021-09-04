HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Dogs
Buddy, M, 2, pit bull mix
Bernard, M, 4, mixed breed
Chuck, M, 3, pit bull/boxer mix
Cats
3 kittens
Guinea pigs
2 for dual adoption
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.
Dog
Missy, F, 3 mos., Australian shepherd
Midnight, F, 3 mos., Australian shepherd
Molly, F, 3 mos., Australian shepherd
Marley, F, 3 mos., Australian shepherd
Muse, M, 2, boxer mix
Murphy, F, 1, coonhound mix
Cats
There are seven cats/kittens available
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org