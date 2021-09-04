HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Dogs

Buddy, M, 2, pit bull mix

Bernard, M, 4, mixed breed

Chuck, M, 3, pit bull/boxer mix

Cats

3 kittens

Guinea pigs

2 for dual adoption

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.

Dog

Missy, F, 3 mos., Australian shepherd

Midnight, F, 3 mos., Australian shepherd

Molly, F, 3 mos., Australian shepherd

Marley, F, 3 mos., Australian shepherd

Muse, M, 2, boxer mix

Murphy, F, 1, coonhound mix

Cats

There are seven cats/kittens available

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

