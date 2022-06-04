WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter Hours: Appointment only, call (509) 332-3422 to set up an appointment.

Dogs

Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix

Addy, F, 6, Catahoula leopard

Queen, F, 1, coonhound, treeing walker mix

Ruger, M, 2, Rottweiler/boxer mix

17 cats

1 lizard, 1 gecko, 1 turtle

Website: whitmanpets.org

HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open by appointment only because of short staffing. Call (208) 883-1166 for an appointment.

Dogs

Bruno,M, 2, German shepherd mix

Miss Piggy, F, 5, pit bull mix

Kermit, M, 2, husky mix

10 cats

1 female rat

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

Tags

Recommended for you