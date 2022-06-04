WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: Appointment only, call (509) 332-3422 to set up an appointment.
Dogs
Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Addy, F, 6, Catahoula leopard
Queen, F, 1, coonhound, treeing walker mix
Ruger, M, 2, Rottweiler/boxer mix
17 cats
1 lizard, 1 gecko, 1 turtle
Website: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open by appointment only because of short staffing. Call (208) 883-1166 for an appointment.
Dogs
Bruno,M, 2, German shepherd mix
Miss Piggy, F, 5, pit bull mix
Kermit, M, 2, husky mix
10 cats
1 female rat
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org