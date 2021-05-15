HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Copper: M, 3, 75 pounds, hound mix

Brenda: F, 1, brindle lab mix

Apricot: F, about 1 year old cattle dog/pit bull mix, 50 lbs. very sweet but shy at first

5 puppies, 10 wks., pitbull/border collie mix

Cats

Torchie: F, 10, short haired dilute tortie

A bonded pair of male rats

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Rd., (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.

Dogs

Mash Potato: F, 1, pit bull mix

Junie B Jones: F, 1, German shepherd mix

Cats

Vinegar: M, 10

Snap: F, 2 mo., domestic shorthair mix

Crackle: F, 2 mo., domestic shorthair mix

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

