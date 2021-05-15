HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Copper: M, 3, 75 pounds, hound mix
Brenda: F, 1, brindle lab mix
Apricot: F, about 1 year old cattle dog/pit bull mix, 50 lbs. very sweet but shy at first
5 puppies, 10 wks., pitbull/border collie mix
Cats
Torchie: F, 10, short haired dilute tortie
A bonded pair of male rats
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Rd., (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.
Dogs
Mash Potato: F, 1, pit bull mix
Junie B Jones: F, 1, German shepherd mix
Cats
Vinegar: M, 10
Snap: F, 2 mo., domestic shorthair mix
Crackle: F, 2 mo., domestic shorthair mix
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org