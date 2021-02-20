Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.