HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Todd — M, 3, pit bull mix, friendly, loves people, active, picky about other dogs
Cats
Locket — F, 2, long-haired tabby, shy
Iris — F, 9 mos., short-haired solid black, shy but friendly
Rupert — M, 7 mos., short-haired brown tabby. Likes other cats
Ricardo — M, 7 mos., short-haired black and white, shy. Best in a home with another cat.
2 female ferrets about 10 mos.
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Website: whitmanpets.org