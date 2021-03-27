HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Bullet — M, 3, black lab mix, best dog ever
Negan — M, 3, Pyrenees/lab mix, 60 pounds, friendly, active
Frank — M, 4, shepherd mix, 80 pounds, friendly but shy at first
Cats
Lantern — F, 1, short-haired orange tabby, enjoys people, should be the only pet
Sunbeam — F, 10, short-haired brown tabby
Judy — F, 8 mo., short haired tabby, friendly, has lived with other cats
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org