HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Bullet — M, 3, black lab mix, best dog ever
Frank — M, 4, shepherd mix, 80 pounds, friendly but shy at first
Cats
Trudy — F, 10 mo., short-haired brown tabby, sweet
Sunbeam — F, 10, short-haired brown tabby
Judy — F, 8 mo., short haired tabby, friendly, has lived with other cats
One female rabbit
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday
Dogs
Kuno — M, 5, neutered, German shepherd, some quirks
Julliet/Ghost — Juliet is F, 2, spayed; Ghost is M, 3, neutered; bonded pair, white huskies. Must be adopted together
Cat
Dorothea — F, 6 mo., spayed, black domestic short hair
11 rats
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org.