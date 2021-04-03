HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Bullet — M, 3, black lab mix, best dog ever

Frank — M, 4, shepherd mix, 80 pounds, friendly but shy at first

Cats

Trudy — F, 10 mo., short-haired brown tabby, sweet

Sunbeam — F, 10, short-haired brown tabby

Judy — F, 8 mo., short haired tabby, friendly, has lived with other cats

One female rabbit

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday

Dogs

Kuno — M, 5, neutered, German shepherd, some quirks

Julliet/Ghost — Juliet is F, 2, spayed; Ghost is M, 3, neutered; bonded pair, white huskies. Must be adopted together

Cat

Dorothea — F, 6 mo., spayed, black domestic short hair

11 rats

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org.

Tags

Recommended for you