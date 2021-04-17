HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Copper — M, 3, 75 pounds, hound mix, friendly with people, needs active household, no cats
Roxie — F, 5, 30 pounds, mixed breed, has lived with cats, outgoing
Cats
Sunbeam — F, 10, short-haired brown tabby
Sergio — M, 2, short-haired black, loves people
Peewee — F, 4, short-haired calico, shy but loving
One female rabbit
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.
Cat
Olive — F, 3, spayed, domestic long-hair, black. Best as only pet.
5 rats
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org