WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: Appointment only, call (509) 332-3422 to set up an appointment
Dogs
Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Winchester M, 3, terrier, American pit bull mix
Shamrock, F, 6 mo., coonhound, redbone mix
Evergreen, M, 6 mo., coonhound, redbone mix
Forest, M, 6 mo., coonhound, redbone mix
Fern, F, 6 mo., coonhound, redbone mix
4 cats
Website: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open by appointment only due to short staffing. Call (208) 883-1166 for an appointment.
Dogs
Beckett, M, 4, pit bull mix
Gabby, F, 5, Brittany spaniel mix
Grover, M, 2, German shepherd
4 cats
2 rabbits
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org