WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter Hours: Appointment only, call (509) 332-3422 to set up an appointment

Dogs

Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix

Winchester M, 3, terrier, American pit bull mix

Shamrock, F, 6 mo., coonhound, redbone mix

Evergreen, M, 6 mo., coonhound, redbone mix

Forest, M, 6 mo., coonhound, redbone mix

Fern, F, 6 mo., coonhound, redbone mix

4 cats

Website: whitmanpets.org

HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open by appointment only due to short staffing. Call (208) 883-1166 for an appointment.

Dogs

Beckett, M, 4, pit bull mix

Gabby, F, 5, Brittany spaniel mix

Grover, M, 2, German shepherd

4 cats

2 rabbits

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

