HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Todd — M, 2, pit bull mix, friendly, loves people, active
Seagull — M, 3, German shepherd, interested adopters should call the humane society for more information
Cats
Henry M — M, 15, medium-haired grey tabby, needs canned food, really a sweet senior
Rabbits
Lolly — F, 3, mini lop bunny, gray and white
10 kittens
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Indigo — F, 9-month, American pit bull terrier mix
Archie — M, 9-month, border collie mix
7 Cats; 30 Kittens; 24 Rats
Website: whitmanpets.org