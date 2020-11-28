HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Todd — M, 2, pit bull mix, friendly, loves people, active

Seagull — M, 3, German shepherd, interested adopters should call the humane society for more information

Cats

Henry M — M, 15, medium-haired grey tabby, needs canned food, really a sweet senior

Rabbits

Lolly — F, 3, mini lop bunny, gray and white

10 kittens

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Dogs

Indigo — F, 9-month, American pit bull terrier mix

Archie — M, 9-month, border collie mix

7 Cats; 30 Kittens; 24 Rats

Website: whitmanpets.org

