Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse and Whitman County Humane Society will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Dogs

Penelope — F, 4, energetic cattle dog

Gus — M, 2, Great Pyrenees mix

Cats

Tippy Teapot — F, 11, long-haired orange tabby

Orwell — M, 1, short-haired brown tabby

2 kittens, 1 hamster

Website: www.humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Website: whitmanpets.org/adopt.

