Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse and Whitman County Humane Society will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Dogs
Penelope — F, 4, energetic cattle dog
Gus — M, 2, Great Pyrenees mix
Cats
Tippy Teapot — F, 11, long-haired orange tabby
Orwell — M, 1, short-haired brown tabby
2 kittens, 1 hamster
Website: www.humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Website: whitmanpets.org/adopt.