HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Britney Spears — F, 3, coonhound mix, sweet, loves people, would do best in an active home

Calypso — F, 5, boxer, one eye, not OK with other animals

Gus — M, 4, great pyrenees, sweet, does well around other dogs, tends to chase cats, loves the outdoors

Seagull — M, 3, German shepherd, please call (208) 883-1166 to discuss needs

Cats

Delores — F, 6, long-haired black, does not like other animals, uses a special diet

Galadriel — F, 2, short-haired tortoiseshell, very friendly and loves to cuddle

14 kittens

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Dogs

Cosmo — M, 3, Australian cattle dog/husky mix

3 cats

20 kittens

Website: whitmanpets.org

Tags

Recommended for you