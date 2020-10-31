HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Britney Spears — F, 3, coonhound mix, sweet, loves people, would do best in an active home
Calypso — F, 5, boxer, one eye, not OK with other animals
Gus — M, 4, great pyrenees, sweet, does well around other dogs, tends to chase cats, loves the outdoors
Seagull — M, 3, German shepherd, please call (208) 883-1166 to discuss needs
Cats
Delores — F, 6, long-haired black, does not like other animals, uses a special diet
Galadriel — F, 2, short-haired tortoiseshell, very friendly and loves to cuddle
14 kittens
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Cosmo — M, 3, Australian cattle dog/husky mix
3 cats
20 kittens
Website: whitmanpets.org