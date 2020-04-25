Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse and Whitman County Humane Society will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Dogs
Maggie — F, 4, Great Pyrenees mix
Bernard — M, 2, Boxer mix
10 cats
Hours: 1-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Website:www.humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Velma — F, 2, Lab and pit mix
Pippin — M, 2, border collie and lab mix
Website: whitmanpets.org/adopt