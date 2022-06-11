HUMANE SOCIETYOF THE PALOUSE
Appointment only due to short staffing. Call (208) 883-1166.
Dogs
Bruno, M, 2, German shepherd mix
Elvira, F, 2, black lab
Kermit, M, 2, husky mix
4 cats
5 kittens
1 female rat
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTYHUMANE SOCIETY
By appointment only. Call (509) 332-3422.
Dogs
Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Addy, F, 6, Catahoula leopard
Queen, F, 1, coonhound, treeing walker mix
Sarabi, F, 5, terrier, American pit bull mix
24 cats
1 lizard
1 gecko
1 turtle
Website: whitmanpets.org