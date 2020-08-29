HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Achilles — M, 3, golden retriever, pit bull mix, can be a little shy but very friendly once he is comfortable
Alaska — F, 5-month mixed breed, very sweet, has lived with other dogs, probably OK with cats
Brittney — F, 2, walking coonhound mix, talkative and sweet, would do best in an active household
5 kittens
3 male hamsters
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Walter — M, 2, neutered pit bull (must be only pet)
Rocket — M, 9-month neutered coonhound/lab mix
2 cats
12 kittens
Website: whitmanpets.org