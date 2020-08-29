HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Achilles — M, 3, golden retriever, pit bull mix, can be a little shy but very friendly once he is comfortable

Alaska — F, 5-month mixed breed, very sweet, has lived with other dogs, probably OK with cats

Brittney — F, 2, walking coonhound mix, talkative and sweet, would do best in an active household

5 kittens

3 male hamsters

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Dogs

Walter — M, 2, neutered pit bull (must be only pet)

Rocket — M, 9-month neutered coonhound/lab mix

2 cats

12 kittens

Website: whitmanpets.org

