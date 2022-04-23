WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: Appointment only, call (509) 332-3422 to set up an appointment
Dogs
Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Addy, F, 6, Catahoula leopard
Tundra, F, 4 mo., Australian cattle dog mix
Tacoma, M, 4 mo., Australian cattle dog mix
Shamrock, F, 7 mo., coonhound, redbone mix
Trixie, F, 12, German shepard mix
7 cats
Website: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open by appointment only due to short staffing. Call (208) 883-1166 for an appointment.
Dogs
Elvira, F, 2, black Lab mix
Meringue, F, 8, pit bull mix
Jodi, F, 3, black Lab mix
2 cats
1 male rat
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org