WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Dogs

Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix

Jenny, terrier, American pit bull mix

Rumble, M, 2, German shepard mix

Gosh, M, 2 mo., Great Pyrenees/ border collie mix

Golly, M, 3 mo., Great Pyrenees/border collie mix

Gee, F, 2 mo., Great Pyrenees/border collie mix

11 cats

Website: whitmanpets.org

HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse continues with partial openings from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Other times by appointment.

Dogs

Sherman, M, 1, shepherd mix

Argos, M, 6, kelpie mix

Porter, M, 2-3, pit bull mix

1 adult cat; 2 rabbits

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

