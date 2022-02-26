WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Dogs
Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Jenny, terrier, American pit bull mix
Rumble, M, 2, German shepard mix
Gosh, M, 2 mo., Great Pyrenees/ border collie mix
Golly, M, 3 mo., Great Pyrenees/border collie mix
Gee, F, 2 mo., Great Pyrenees/border collie mix
11 cats
Website: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse continues with partial openings from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Other times by appointment.
Dogs
Sherman, M, 1, shepherd mix
Argos, M, 6, kelpie mix
Porter, M, 2-3, pit bull mix
1 adult cat; 2 rabbits
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org