HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Dog

Milo, M, 12, bulldog

Argos, M, mixed breed

Cats

Capri, f, 5, short-haired orange tabby

Anne, F, 2, medium-haired, grey and white

5 kittens

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Rd., (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.

Dog

Mowgli, M, 4, terrier/American pit bull mix

Nova, F, 1, terrier/American Staffordshire mix

Cats

There are 16 cats

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

Tags

Recommended for you