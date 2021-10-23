HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Dog
Milo, M, 12, bulldog
Argos, M, mixed breed
Cats
Capri, f, 5, short-haired orange tabby
Anne, F, 2, medium-haired, grey and white
5 kittens
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Rd., (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.
Dog
Mowgli, M, 4, terrier/American pit bull mix
Nova, F, 1, terrier/American Staffordshire mix
Cats
There are 16 cats
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org