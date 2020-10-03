HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Dublin — M, 4-mo., mixed breed, friendly, OK with other dogs, should be about 50 pounds when grown
Britney Spears — F, 3, coonhound mix, sweet, loves people, would do best in an active home
Cats
Ruth — F, 2, short-haired calico, talkative and likes to be petted
Delores — F, 6, long-haired black cat, does not like other animals and has a sensitive stomach, special diet
6 kittens
1 male hamster
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org