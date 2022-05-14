WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: Appointment only, call (509) 332-3422 to set up an appointment.
Dogs
Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Addy, F, 6, Catahoula leopard
Queen, F, 1, coonhound, treeing walker mix
8 cats
Website: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open by appointment only. Call (208) 883-1166 to set one up.
Dogs
Elvira, F, 2, black lab mix
Meringue, F, 8, pit bull mix
Beckett, M, 5, pit bull mix
2 cats
1 female rat
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org