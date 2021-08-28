HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Dogs

Bernard, M, 4, mixed breed

Chuck, M, 3, pit bull/boxer mix

Cats

Queenie, F, 7, short-haired torbie

5 kittens

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.

Dog

Loki, M, 5, chihuahua mix

Yosemite, F, 5, terrier, pit bull mix

Mowgli, M, 4, terrier, pit bull mix

Muse, M, 2, boxer mix

Murphy, F, 1, coonhound mix

Cats

There are 8 cats/kittens available

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

