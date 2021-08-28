HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Dogs
Bernard, M, 4, mixed breed
Chuck, M, 3, pit bull/boxer mix
Cats
Queenie, F, 7, short-haired torbie
5 kittens
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.
Dog
Loki, M, 5, chihuahua mix
Yosemite, F, 5, terrier, pit bull mix
Mowgli, M, 4, terrier, pit bull mix
Muse, M, 2, boxer mix
Murphy, F, 1, coonhound mix
Cats
There are 8 cats/kittens available
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org