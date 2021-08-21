HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Dogs

Chuck, M, 3, pit bull/boxer mix

Cats

Queenie, F, 7, short-haired torbie

Cannoli, F, 3, short-haired tortie

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Rd., (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.

Dog

Loki, M, 5, chihuahua mix

Yosemite, F, 5, terrier, pit bull mix

Mowgli, M, 4, terrier, pit bull mix

Booger, M, 1, Bullmastiff

Murphy, F, 1, coonhound mix

Cats

There are 12 cats/kittens available

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org.

