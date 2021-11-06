HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Dog

Bronco, M, 10 mo., boxer mix

Sir Otis, M, 4 mo., boxer mix

Cats

Anne, F, 2, long-haired gray and white

Spumoni, F, 5 mo., short haired tuxedo

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. by appointment Wednesday through Saturday. Closes Sunday through Tuesday.

Dog

Styx, M, 2, pit bull terrier mix

Rosco, M, 7, pit bull terrier mix

Sadie, F, 5, Boxer/Australian cattle dog

Cats

There are 13 cats available

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

