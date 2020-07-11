HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse Society will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Penelope — F, 5-mo., cattle dog mix, about 50 pounds when full grown, active and friendly

Cats

Reuben — M, 4, medium-haired orange and white, friendly

Ramona — F, 6, short-haired black cat who loves to talk, seems to dislike other cats

11 kittens, 3 hamsters

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Dogs

Bear — M, 5 mo., neutered boxer/border collie mix

Cooper — M, 6 mo., border collie/golden retriever mix

King Kandy — M, 3, neutered Syberian husky mix

Pippin — M, 2, neutered border collie/lab (must be only pet)

10 cats, 15 kittens

11 spayed female rats

Website: whitmanpets.org

