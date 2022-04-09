WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: Appointment only, call (509) 332-3422 to set up an appointment
Dogs
Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Forest, M, 6 mo., coonhound, redbone mix
4 cats
Website: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open by appointment only due to short staffing. Call (208) 883-1166 for an appointment.
Dogs
Beckett, M, 4, pit bull mix
Bella, F, 5 mo., lab, pit bull mix
Grover, M, 2, German shepherd
2 rabbits
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org