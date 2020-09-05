HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Achilles — M, 3, golden retriever, pit bull mix, can be a little shy but very friendly once he is comfortable
Brittney — F, 2, walking coonhound mix, talkative and sweet, would do best in an active household
Hamilton — M, 5, border collie mix, very timid at first, but can be super sweet
5 kittens; 2 male hamsters
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Rocket — M, 9-month neutered coonhound/lab mix
Maggie — F, 5, spayed yellow retriever mix
Walter — M, 2, neutered pit bull (must be only pet)
8 cats; 14 kittens
Website: whtimanpets.org