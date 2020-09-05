HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Achilles — M, 3, golden retriever, pit bull mix, can be a little shy but very friendly once he is comfortable

Brittney — F, 2, walking coonhound mix, talkative and sweet, would do best in an active household

Hamilton — M, 5, border collie mix, very timid at first, but can be super sweet

5 kittens; 2 male hamsters

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Dogs

Rocket — M, 9-month neutered coonhound/lab mix

Maggie — F, 5, spayed yellow retriever mix

Walter — M, 2, neutered pit bull (must be only pet)

8 cats; 14 kittens

Website: whtimanpets.org

